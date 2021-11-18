Oxen Hits 24-Hour Volume of $79,842.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $46.07 million and approximately $79,842.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,693.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.74 or 0.07009016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00359554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.62 or 0.00973447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00084572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.00394585 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00262382 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,962,400 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

