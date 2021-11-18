Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.30. Approximately 15,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 932,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ozon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Ozon by 74.0% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ozon by 92.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Ozon during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,821,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

