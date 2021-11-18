PAID Network (PAID) Tops One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $43.46 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00067752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.14 or 1.00042713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.33 or 0.06971267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

