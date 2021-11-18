Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $14,630,990.39 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $14,630,990.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,782,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,695. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

