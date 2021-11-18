Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up from $463.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $528.97.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.00. 128,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -99.87 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.