Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of PANW traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $519.99. 2,393,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,373. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $531.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.88. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $528.97.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

