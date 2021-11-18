Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

NYSE PANW traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $514.00. 128,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.87 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $528.97.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

