Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Shares of MSFT opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $342.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

