Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 669,192 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 922.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,192 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $61,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

