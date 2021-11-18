Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Hess worth $61,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hess by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hess by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

