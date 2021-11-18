Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of M&T Bank worth $65,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $34,948,235,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average is $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $116.29 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

