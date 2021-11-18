Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Xylem worth $65,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.60 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

