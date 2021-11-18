Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 13,710 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $62,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

