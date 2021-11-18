Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,341 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

VIG opened at $167.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

