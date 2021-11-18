Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $63,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

