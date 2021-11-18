Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Advance Auto Parts worth $60,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $232.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average of $209.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

