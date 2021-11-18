Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $60,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $8,255,166. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $665.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.82 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

