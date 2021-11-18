Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $60,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $8,255,166. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of EPAM opened at $665.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.82 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
EPAM Systems Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
