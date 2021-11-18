Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of United Airlines worth $63,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

