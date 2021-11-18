Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $60.70 Million Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Prudential worth $60,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

