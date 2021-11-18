Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $62.33 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of National Grid worth $62,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

