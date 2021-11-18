Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $62.76 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Pinterest worth $62,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,327,178. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

PINS stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

