Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $65.77 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ING Groep worth $65,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING opened at $14.89 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.