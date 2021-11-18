Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,561 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of Mosaic worth $64,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 22.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 78.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 81.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

