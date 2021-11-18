Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $61,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

