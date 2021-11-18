Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,752 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $66,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

BTZ stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

