Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Edison International worth $62,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after buying an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

