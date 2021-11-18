Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 64,757 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,757 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $63,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

