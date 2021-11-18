Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $59.49 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $19.12 or 0.00032979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,869 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

