PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKCOY remained flat at $$16.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PARK24 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

