Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.57% of Parke Bancorp worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

PKBK stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $63,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $25,572.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock worth $339,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

