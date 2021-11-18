Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.92

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.92 and traded as high as $22.06. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 6,067 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $36,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $36,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $339,417. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

