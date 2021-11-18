Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.950-$17.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.86. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.06.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

