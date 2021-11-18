Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,614,000 after buying an additional 407,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

