Particl Price Tops $1.61 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $4,727.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.93 or 0.01124569 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,725,434 coins and its circulating supply is 11,701,030 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.