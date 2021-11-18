Patron Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $4,826.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00219344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

