Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PDCO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. 672,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

