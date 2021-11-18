Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

