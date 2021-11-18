Paul Kim Sells 500 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 439,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

