Paul Kim Sells 500 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03.
Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 439,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
