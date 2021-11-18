Paybswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144,434.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $800,270.66 and approximately $144,434.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

