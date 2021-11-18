PayBX Price Down 22.2% This Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.