Paycom Software (PAYC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $622.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $450.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $595.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $476.00 to $565.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $495.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $519.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect continued growth despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross selling to existing clients. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Intensifying competition in the space remains concern.”

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.84. 7,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.81 and its 200 day moving average is $429.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

