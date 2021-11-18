PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Achieves $938,074.25

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 52.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. PayPie has a total market cap of $938,074.25 and $751.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 56.4% against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

