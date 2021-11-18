PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Down 45.7% in October

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 955,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDLB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 6,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,319. The company has a market cap of $266.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.45. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.