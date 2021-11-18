PEAKDEFI Price Up 7.2% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $240.25 million and $1.48 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,423,586,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,583,849 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

