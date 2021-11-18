Peanut Reaches One Day Volume of $170,776.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Peanut has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $170,776.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00219711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.