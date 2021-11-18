Peet DeFi Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00068027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,951.68 or 1.00370467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.07 or 0.06947040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

