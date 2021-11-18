Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv Purchases 641,620 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,966,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

