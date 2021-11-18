Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.97.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,601. The firm has a market cap of C$23.06 billion and a PE ratio of -112.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

