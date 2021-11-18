Pendle Hits Market Cap of $41.69 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $41.69 million and $1.12 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,111.38 or 1.00448469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.78 or 0.07071823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

