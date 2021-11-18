Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director David S. Barrie Sells 1,787 Shares

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director David S. Barrie sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $14,832.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 22,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

